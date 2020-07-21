Rent Calculator
All apartments in Gaston County
Find more places like 112 Dog Day Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gaston County, NC
/
112 Dog Day Lane
Last updated March 10 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
112 Dog Day Lane
112 Dog Day Ln
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
112 Dog Day Ln, Gaston County, NC 28032
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 112 Dog Day Lane have any available units?
112 Dog Day Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gaston County, NC
.
Is 112 Dog Day Lane currently offering any rent specials?
112 Dog Day Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Dog Day Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Dog Day Lane is pet friendly.
Does 112 Dog Day Lane offer parking?
No, 112 Dog Day Lane does not offer parking.
Does 112 Dog Day Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Dog Day Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Dog Day Lane have a pool?
No, 112 Dog Day Lane does not have a pool.
Does 112 Dog Day Lane have accessible units?
No, 112 Dog Day Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Dog Day Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Dog Day Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Dog Day Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Dog Day Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
