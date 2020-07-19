All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, NC
7079 Doefield Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 7:41 PM

7079 Doefield Drive

7079 Doefield Drive · (336) 750-6582
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

7079 Doefield Drive, Forsyth County, NC 27284

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7079 Doefield Drive have any available units?
7079 Doefield Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 7079 Doefield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7079 Doefield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7079 Doefield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7079 Doefield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7079 Doefield Drive offer parking?
No, 7079 Doefield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7079 Doefield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7079 Doefield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7079 Doefield Drive have a pool?
No, 7079 Doefield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7079 Doefield Drive have accessible units?
No, 7079 Doefield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7079 Doefield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7079 Doefield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7079 Doefield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7079 Doefield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
