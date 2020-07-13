Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area coffee bar dog park 24hr gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly volleyball court parking on-site laundry 24hr laundry alarm system bike storage clubhouse hot tub package receiving playground trash valet

At Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes, our residents know what it means to get the most from their hard earned money. Centrally located just off of interstate 40 between Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem, neighbors enjoy all of the comforts one would expect from a luxury 1- or 2-bedroom apartment community. Oversized floor plans equipped with intrusion alarms offer modern conveniences and options for sun rooms or offices. Catch rays while surfing wireless internet by the pool, grill out, relax with a cup of gourmet coffee, or bring work home to our 24-hour WiFi Business Center. For those who enjoy working out, paved nature trails, a sand volleyball court, and one of the best equipped community fitness facilities in the Triad are community favorites. Animals of all sizes, including large breed dogs, also get a workout in our expansive, leash-free Pet Park.