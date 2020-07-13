All apartments in Kernersville
Find more places like Abbotts Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kernersville, NC
/
Abbotts Creek
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:35 AM

Abbotts Creek

1000 Abbotts Creek Cir · (336) 283-8616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kernersville
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1000 Abbotts Creek Cir, Kernersville, NC 27284

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1900-1928 · Avail. Sep 20

$815

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 1900-1914 · Avail. Nov 4

$859

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 3200-3221 · Avail. now

$929

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1200-1226 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 1100-1133 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,028

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Unit 1300-1322 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,048

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

See 12+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abbotts Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
coffee bar
dog park
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
volleyball court
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
alarm system
bike storage
clubhouse
hot tub
package receiving
playground
trash valet
At Abbotts Creek Apartment Homes, our residents know what it means to get the most from their hard earned money. Centrally located just off of interstate 40 between Greensboro, High Point, and Winston Salem, neighbors enjoy all of the comforts one would expect from a luxury 1- or 2-bedroom apartment community. Oversized floor plans equipped with intrusion alarms offer modern conveniences and options for sun rooms or offices. Catch rays while surfing wireless internet by the pool, grill out, relax with a cup of gourmet coffee, or bring work home to our 24-hour WiFi Business Center. For those who enjoy working out, paved nature trails, a sand volleyball court, and one of the best equipped community fitness facilities in the Triad are community favorites. Animals of all sizes, including large breed dogs, also get a workout in our expansive, leash-free Pet Park.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $100 - Up to one month's worth of rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
fee: $400 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abbotts Creek have any available units?
Abbotts Creek has 25 units available starting at $815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kernersville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kernersville Rent Report.
What amenities does Abbotts Creek have?
Some of Abbotts Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abbotts Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Abbotts Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Abbotts Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Abbotts Creek is pet friendly.
Does Abbotts Creek offer parking?
Yes, Abbotts Creek offers parking.
Does Abbotts Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Abbotts Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Abbotts Creek have a pool?
Yes, Abbotts Creek has a pool.
Does Abbotts Creek have accessible units?
No, Abbotts Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Abbotts Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abbotts Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Abbotts Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Grove at Kernersville
1014 Grays Land Rd
Kernersville, NC 27284
Hawthorne at the Meadows
1341 Ellis Forest Rd
Kernersville, NC 27284
Hawthorne at Main
100 Madison Place Cir
Kernersville, NC 27284

Similar Pages

Kernersville 1 BedroomsKernersville 2 Bedrooms
Kernersville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKernersville Dog Friendly Apartments
Kernersville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Greensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCHigh Point, NCBurlington, NCStatesville, NC
Mebane, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCClemmons, NCGraham, NCJamestown, NC
Rural Hall, NCThomasville, NCReidsville, NCKannapolis, NCLewisville, NCDanville, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community CollegeHigh Point University
Mitchell Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity