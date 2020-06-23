All apartments in Davidson
Find more places like 316 Northwest Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Davidson, NC
/
316 Northwest Drive
Last updated August 15 2019 at 8:52 AM

316 Northwest Drive

316 Northwest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Davidson
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

316 Northwest Drive, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
This tastefully decorated and beautifully furnished condo is conveniently located close to Charlotte and is situated on the southern shores of Lake Norman in the prestigious college town of Davidson, North Carolina.

As you drive through the main entrance you will quickly discover serenity and seclusion of this Davidson Landing Community. Surrounded by tall trees and stunning scenery, this property makes it is easy to relax in a wonderful setting.

Ideally situated on the property, this condo is located at the end of the complex, on the first floor well. It is well-lit with natural lighting in each room and has an open floor plan with spectacular views of Lake Norman.

The condo is well ventilated with ceiling fans in each room and on the deck. Featured with cathedral ceilings, custom crown moldings, granite countertops, a butcher-block bar-top, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, maple hardwood floors and textured ceramic tile in each bathroom and kitchen.

The condo is fully equipped with WiFi, cable TV with HDTVs in each bedroom. Queen beds are found in each bedroom along with adjoining walk-in closets and full bath. You will also find ample lighting to set the mood during the evening.

Explore the well-kept outdoor area in the middle of the complex, just a few yards away from your front door and enjoy the following amenities: picnic tables, fitness trail, tennis courts, beach volleyball and horseshoe pit.

After a long day on the lake or shopping at nearby Birkdale Village, youll be happy to come back to this charming condo where you can easily sink into the leather sofa or savor a glass of wine on the deck while watching the sunset.

With all of the amenities for the perfect Lake Norman escape and just steps from the private pool and boat dock, this condo is an excellent place to stay. Located in the historic town of Davidson, NC, this condo offers a tranquil lifestyle, yet convenient access to I-77, nearby shopping and dining opportunities.

Short - Long Term Rental Options Available
Utilities, Water, Trash, Cable, WiFi included.
Amenities include: Tennis & Volleyball Courts, Community Pool, Day Dock, and Fitness Trail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Northwest Drive have any available units?
316 Northwest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 316 Northwest Drive have?
Some of 316 Northwest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Northwest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
316 Northwest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Northwest Drive pet-friendly?
No, 316 Northwest Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 316 Northwest Drive offer parking?
No, 316 Northwest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 316 Northwest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Northwest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Northwest Drive have a pool?
Yes, 316 Northwest Drive has a pool.
Does 316 Northwest Drive have accessible units?
No, 316 Northwest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Northwest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Northwest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Northwest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Northwest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Linden
605 Jetton St
Davidson, NC 28036
Lakeside
900 Lakeview Avenue
Davidson, NC 28036

Similar Pages

Davidson 1 BedroomsDavidson 2 Bedrooms
Davidson Apartments with Washer-DryerDavidson Dog Friendly Apartments
Davidson Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NC
Belmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NCStallings, NCCherryville, NCLenoir, NCShelby, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Davidson CollegeYork Technical College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College