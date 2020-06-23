316 Northwest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool internet access tennis court volleyball court

This tastefully decorated and beautifully furnished condo is conveniently located close to Charlotte and is situated on the southern shores of Lake Norman in the prestigious college town of Davidson, North Carolina.



As you drive through the main entrance you will quickly discover serenity and seclusion of this Davidson Landing Community. Surrounded by tall trees and stunning scenery, this property makes it is easy to relax in a wonderful setting.



Ideally situated on the property, this condo is located at the end of the complex, on the first floor well. It is well-lit with natural lighting in each room and has an open floor plan with spectacular views of Lake Norman.



The condo is well ventilated with ceiling fans in each room and on the deck. Featured with cathedral ceilings, custom crown moldings, granite countertops, a butcher-block bar-top, GE Profile stainless steel appliances, maple hardwood floors and textured ceramic tile in each bathroom and kitchen.



The condo is fully equipped with WiFi, cable TV with HDTVs in each bedroom. Queen beds are found in each bedroom along with adjoining walk-in closets and full bath. You will also find ample lighting to set the mood during the evening.



Explore the well-kept outdoor area in the middle of the complex, just a few yards away from your front door and enjoy the following amenities: picnic tables, fitness trail, tennis courts, beach volleyball and horseshoe pit.



After a long day on the lake or shopping at nearby Birkdale Village, youll be happy to come back to this charming condo where you can easily sink into the leather sofa or savor a glass of wine on the deck while watching the sunset.



With all of the amenities for the perfect Lake Norman escape and just steps from the private pool and boat dock, this condo is an excellent place to stay. Located in the historic town of Davidson, NC, this condo offers a tranquil lifestyle, yet convenient access to I-77, nearby shopping and dining opportunities.



Short - Long Term Rental Options Available

Utilities, Water, Trash, Cable, WiFi included.

Amenities include: Tennis & Volleyball Courts, Community Pool, Day Dock, and Fitness Trail