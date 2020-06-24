All apartments in Davidson
234 Twain Avenue

234 Twain Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

234 Twain Avenue, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Stately brick townhome in Historic Davidson within walking/biking distance to Downtown! Floor plan offers main level with tile flooring, 9' ceilings, wainscoting and crown moldings, large Great Room with built-ins and gas log fireplace, Dining Room, open Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and Pantry and Half Bath. Upper level with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and access to upper Covered Front Porch. Laundry Room upstairs and Washer/Dryer can be available upon request. Enjoy a private Enclosed Patio with gas line for a grill and the Covered Porch off main level. Enclosed Patio has access to the Detached 2-Car Garage with alley access. St. Albans neighborhood offers sidewalks and community park. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio area, HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Twain Avenue have any available units?
234 Twain Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 234 Twain Avenue have?
Some of 234 Twain Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Twain Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
234 Twain Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Twain Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 234 Twain Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 234 Twain Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 234 Twain Avenue offers parking.
Does 234 Twain Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 234 Twain Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Twain Avenue have a pool?
No, 234 Twain Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 234 Twain Avenue have accessible units?
No, 234 Twain Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Twain Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 234 Twain Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Twain Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Twain Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
