234 Twain Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets

Stately brick townhome in Historic Davidson within walking/biking distance to Downtown! Floor plan offers main level with tile flooring, 9' ceilings, wainscoting and crown moldings, large Great Room with built-ins and gas log fireplace, Dining Room, open Kitchen with island, stainless appliances and Pantry and Half Bath. Upper level with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms including the Master Suite with garden tub, walk-in closet and access to upper Covered Front Porch. Laundry Room upstairs and Washer/Dryer can be available upon request. Enjoy a private Enclosed Patio with gas line for a grill and the Covered Porch off main level. Enclosed Patio has access to the Detached 2-Car Garage with alley access. St. Albans neighborhood offers sidewalks and community park. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of enclosed patio area, HOA maintains all other exterior areas. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed. AVAILABLE NOW!