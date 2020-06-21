All apartments in Davidson
11614 Westbranch Parkway
11614 Westbranch Parkway

11614 Westbranch Pkwy · (980) 333-7745
Location

11614 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC 28036

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2502 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty. There is a separate eating area off the kitchen and a great room with fireplace and built ins. The front of the house has an additional living/office space with doors to a large front porch that overlooks Davidson Greenway. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with very good sized closets, 2 full baths, linen closet and laundry room. Large finished bonus with closet over the garage makes a great flex space. Easy access to shopping, schools and restaurants. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash.

No showings until late June. Currently Tenant occupied. Model of home is the Alder. Please also note that middle school will be Bailey for 8th graders but Davidson K-8 for 6th and 7th graders. Elementary is Davidson and High School is Hough.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have any available units?
11614 Westbranch Parkway has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have?
Some of 11614 Westbranch Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11614 Westbranch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11614 Westbranch Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11614 Westbranch Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 11614 Westbranch Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 11614 Westbranch Parkway does offer parking.
Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11614 Westbranch Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have a pool?
No, 11614 Westbranch Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11614 Westbranch Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11614 Westbranch Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 11614 Westbranch Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11614 Westbranch Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
