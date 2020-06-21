11614 Westbranch Parkway

Amenities

Must see 2019 built home in Davidson's West Branch Community . This home has a gourmet kitchen with a large island that seats four + people, granite, gas stove and large panty. There is a separate eating area off the kitchen and a great room with fireplace and built ins. The front of the house has an additional living/office space with doors to a large front porch that overlooks Davidson Greenway. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms with very good sized closets, 2 full baths, linen closet and laundry room. Large finished bonus with closet over the garage makes a great flex space. Easy access to shopping, schools and restaurants. Tenant responsible for all utilities except trash.



No showings until late June. Currently Tenant occupied. Model of home is the Alder. Please also note that middle school will be Bailey for 8th graders but Davidson K-8 for 6th and 7th graders. Elementary is Davidson and High School is Hough.