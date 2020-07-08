11236 Westbranch Parkway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Brand new townhome in Westbranch! Very large family room, walk in master closet, pantry and open floor concept throughout downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Energy star rating by Duke Energy. Detached garage with plenty of room for storage. Community pool and access to greenway. Ride your bike or walk to downtown Davidson. Convenient location and just a short ride to shopping at Birkdale, Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway or I-77/I-85