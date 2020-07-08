All apartments in Davidson
Last updated January 9 2020 at 2:20 AM

11236 Westbranch Parkway

11236 Westbranch Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

11236 Westbranch Pkwy, Davidson, NC 28036

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Brand new townhome in Westbranch! Very large family room, walk in master closet, pantry and open floor concept throughout downstairs. Kitchen features granite countertops, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances. Refrigerator, washer & dryer included. Energy star rating by Duke Energy. Detached garage with plenty of room for storage. Community pool and access to greenway. Ride your bike or walk to downtown Davidson. Convenient location and just a short ride to shopping at Birkdale, Concord Mills, Charlotte Motor Speedway or I-77/I-85

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have any available units?
11236 Westbranch Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson, NC.
What amenities does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have?
Some of 11236 Westbranch Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11236 Westbranch Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
11236 Westbranch Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11236 Westbranch Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 11236 Westbranch Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson.
Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 11236 Westbranch Parkway offers parking.
Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11236 Westbranch Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 11236 Westbranch Parkway has a pool.
Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have accessible units?
No, 11236 Westbranch Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11236 Westbranch Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 11236 Westbranch Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 11236 Westbranch Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

