212 Mallard View Lane
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:01 PM

212 Mallard View Lane

212 Mallard View Lane · No Longer Available
Location

212 Mallard View Lane, Davidson County, NC 27127

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include a neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 212 Mallard View Lane have any available units?
212 Mallard View Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davidson County, NC.
Is 212 Mallard View Lane currently offering any rent specials?
212 Mallard View Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 212 Mallard View Lane pet-friendly?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davidson County.
Does 212 Mallard View Lane offer parking?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane does not offer parking.
Does 212 Mallard View Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 212 Mallard View Lane have a pool?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane does not have a pool.
Does 212 Mallard View Lane have accessible units?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 212 Mallard View Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 212 Mallard View Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 212 Mallard View Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
