All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 9652 Bailey Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
9652 Bailey Rd
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:10 AM

9652 Bailey Rd

9652 Bailey Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9652 Bailey Road, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
This 3-story town home with a 1-car garage is located in desirable Oakhurst, a community with sidewalks and great amenities, and within walking distance to shopping and dining!

The first floor houses a bonus room/office and a full bath. The second level includes an eat-in kitchen with a bay window and a pass-through into the dining area and great room with a fireplace. French doors access the rear deck. The master bedroom with an en suite bath is on the third level along with two secondary bedrooms and a hall bath.

Community amenities include a playground, basketball court and pool. Lawn care is included.

This fantastic location is minutes to I-77, Sam Furr Rd, Birkdale Village, Catawba Avenue and Northcross Shopping Center!

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 30 Ibs.

Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9652 Bailey Rd have any available units?
9652 Bailey Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 9652 Bailey Rd have?
Some of 9652 Bailey Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9652 Bailey Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9652 Bailey Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9652 Bailey Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 9652 Bailey Rd is pet friendly.
Does 9652 Bailey Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9652 Bailey Rd offers parking.
Does 9652 Bailey Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9652 Bailey Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9652 Bailey Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9652 Bailey Rd has a pool.
Does 9652 Bailey Rd have accessible units?
No, 9652 Bailey Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9652 Bailey Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9652 Bailey Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9652 Bailey Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 9652 Bailey Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College