9652 Bailey Rd

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool playground basketball court

Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

This 3-story town home with a 1-car garage is located in desirable Oakhurst, a community with sidewalks and great amenities, and within walking distance to shopping and dining!



The first floor houses a bonus room/office and a full bath. The second level includes an eat-in kitchen with a bay window and a pass-through into the dining area and great room with a fireplace. French doors access the rear deck. The master bedroom with an en suite bath is on the third level along with two secondary bedrooms and a hall bath.



Community amenities include a playground, basketball court and pool. Lawn care is included.



This fantastic location is minutes to I-77, Sam Furr Rd, Birkdale Village, Catawba Avenue and Northcross Shopping Center!



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 30 Ibs.



Like it, love it, gotta have it? Call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**