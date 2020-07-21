All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 15 2019 at 8:03 PM

9156 Glenashley Drive

9156 Glenashley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9156 Glenashley Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled away in this quaint Cornelius community, will not last long. It features soaring wood floors throughout the common areas, a spacious backyard overlooking a nice 2 car garage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9156 Glenashley Drive have any available units?
9156 Glenashley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 9156 Glenashley Drive have?
Some of 9156 Glenashley Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9156 Glenashley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9156 Glenashley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9156 Glenashley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9156 Glenashley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9156 Glenashley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9156 Glenashley Drive offers parking.
Does 9156 Glenashley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9156 Glenashley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9156 Glenashley Drive have a pool?
No, 9156 Glenashley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9156 Glenashley Drive have accessible units?
No, 9156 Glenashley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9156 Glenashley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9156 Glenashley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9156 Glenashley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9156 Glenashley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
