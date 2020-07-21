9156 Glenashley Drive

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home nestled away in this quaint Cornelius community, will not last long. It features soaring wood floors throughout the common areas, a spacious backyard overlooking a nice 2 car garage, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and much more. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.