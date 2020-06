Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator media room

Newer 24-unit building in the Alexander Chase community built in October 2018. Elevator service to all floors. Walk or bike the Greenway to shops, movie theater and restaurants in Birkdale Village. Open floor plan with granite counters throughout, stainless steel appliances, nice white cabinets, ceiling fans in all rooms, laminate flooring and carpet only in bedrooms. Washer and dryer included in each unit! Water, sewer and trash included in monthly rent!