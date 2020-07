Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Charming 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom, loft and 2 car garage awaits you! Open floor plan is great for entertaining. Nice deck out back for enjoying your morning coffee or grilling out. Lower floor has bedroom and bathroom for guests. Upper floor has Master Bedroom with en suite and walk in closet, another bedroom and laundry room. Schedule your showing today!