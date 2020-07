Amenities

Updated brick ranch available for immediate move in! Seasonal lake views, community boat ramp, all season sunroom plus attached 1 car garage with workshop area. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, granite counters, freshly painted inside & out, new roof, new appliances (including a fridge), new carpet and more. Nice size front & back yards and level lot. Great location short distance from I77 and all Cornelius has to offer. Pets conditional with fee.