Cornelius, NC
21434 Crown Lake Dr
Last updated January 26 2020 at 1:00 PM

21434 Crown Lake Dr

21434 Crown Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

21434 Crown Lake Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Spacious house for rent in lakefront community - Property Id: 197725

LAKESIDE LIVING AT ITS BEST! Unique opportunity to live in Crown Harbor community! This Cornelius two-story offers a first floor master suite, a dining room, 3 additional bedrooms, 2.5 baths, n eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large open floor plan with a fireplace and a two-car garage! Enjoy the seasons with an enclosed sun porch, a large deck and fenced back yard complete with play set. A community marina and clubhouse with a pool are part of the HOA. Potential to rent boat slip or use dry storage for additional fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197725
Property Id 197725

(RLNE5444804)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have any available units?
21434 Crown Lake Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have?
Some of 21434 Crown Lake Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21434 Crown Lake Dr currently offering any rent specials?
21434 Crown Lake Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21434 Crown Lake Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 21434 Crown Lake Dr is pet friendly.
Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr offer parking?
Yes, 21434 Crown Lake Dr offers parking.
Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21434 Crown Lake Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have a pool?
Yes, 21434 Crown Lake Dr has a pool.
Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have accessible units?
No, 21434 Crown Lake Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21434 Crown Lake Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 21434 Crown Lake Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 21434 Crown Lake Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

