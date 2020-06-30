21434 Crown Lake Dr

Amenities
Spacious house for rent in lakefront community - Property Id: 197725
LAKESIDE LIVING AT ITS BEST! Unique opportunity to live in Crown Harbor community! This Cornelius two-story offers a first floor master suite, a dining room, 3 additional bedrooms, 2.5 baths, n eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large open floor plan with a fireplace and a two-car garage! Enjoy the seasons with an enclosed sun porch, a large deck and fenced back yard complete with play set. A community marina and clubhouse with a pool are part of the HOA. Potential to rent boat slip or use dry storage for additional fee.
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197725
