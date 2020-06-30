21434 Crown Lake Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage

Spacious house for rent in lakefront community - Property Id: 197725



LAKESIDE LIVING AT ITS BEST! Unique opportunity to live in Crown Harbor community! This Cornelius two-story offers a first floor master suite, a dining room, 3 additional bedrooms, 2.5 baths, n eat in kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, large open floor plan with a fireplace and a two-car garage! Enjoy the seasons with an enclosed sun porch, a large deck and fenced back yard complete with play set. A community marina and clubhouse with a pool are part of the HOA. Potential to rent boat slip or use dry storage for additional fee.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197725

Property Id 197725



(RLNE5444804)