Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

21031 Catawba Avenue

21031 Catawba Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

21031 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Luxury condo in the heart of Downtown Cornelius For Rent! The floor plan has an open Great Room with gas log fireplace and built-ins, Dining area, open Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwoods throughout, and Laundry Room with cabinets. The Master Bedroom has a garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate glass shower. There is also a 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Enjoy a Covered Porch and Storage Cage in common area hallway and walk to schools, library, shopping and restaurants. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs conditional with non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21031 Catawba Avenue have any available units?
21031 Catawba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21031 Catawba Avenue have?
Some of 21031 Catawba Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21031 Catawba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21031 Catawba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21031 Catawba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21031 Catawba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21031 Catawba Avenue offer parking?
No, 21031 Catawba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21031 Catawba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21031 Catawba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21031 Catawba Avenue have a pool?
No, 21031 Catawba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21031 Catawba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21031 Catawba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21031 Catawba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21031 Catawba Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21031 Catawba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21031 Catawba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

