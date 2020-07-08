21031 Catawba Avenue

Amenities
Luxury condo in the heart of Downtown Cornelius For Rent! The floor plan has an open Great Room with gas log fireplace and built-ins, Dining area, open Kitchen with granite and stainless appliances, hardwoods throughout, and Laundry Room with cabinets. The Master Bedroom has a garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate glass shower. There is also a 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Enjoy a Covered Porch and Storage Cage in common area hallway and walk to schools, library, shopping and restaurants. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs conditional with non-refundable pet fee.