21025 Catawba Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Luxury residential condo in the heart of Downtown Cornelius! Floor plan has Great Room with fireplace and built-ins, open Dining area, open Kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and stainless appliances, American Walnut hardwoods, Laundry Room with cabinet storage, Master Bedroom with garden tub and separate shower and 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Enjoy a large Covered Deck, Storage Cage in common area hallway and walk to schools, library, shopping and restaurants. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!