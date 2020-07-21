All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 21025 Catawba Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
21025 Catawba Avenue
Last updated April 15 2020 at 5:45 AM

21025 Catawba Avenue

21025 Catawba Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

21025 Catawba Avenue, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Luxury residential condo in the heart of Downtown Cornelius! Floor plan has Great Room with fireplace and built-ins, open Dining area, open Kitchen with granite, tile backsplash and stainless appliances, American Walnut hardwoods, Laundry Room with cabinet storage, Master Bedroom with garden tub and separate shower and 2nd Bedroom with Full Bath. Enjoy a large Covered Deck, Storage Cage in common area hallway and walk to schools, library, shopping and restaurants. WATER, SEWER & TRASH ARE INCLUDED and the tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21025 Catawba Avenue have any available units?
21025 Catawba Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 21025 Catawba Avenue have?
Some of 21025 Catawba Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21025 Catawba Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21025 Catawba Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21025 Catawba Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 21025 Catawba Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 21025 Catawba Avenue offer parking?
No, 21025 Catawba Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21025 Catawba Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21025 Catawba Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21025 Catawba Avenue have a pool?
No, 21025 Catawba Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21025 Catawba Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21025 Catawba Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21025 Catawba Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21025 Catawba Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 21025 Catawba Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21025 Catawba Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCornelius 2 Bedroom Apartments
Cornelius Apartments with BalconiesCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Albemarle, NCShelby, NCBelmont, NCLincolnton, NCLenoir, NCStallings, NCNewton, NCClemmons, NCLake Park, NCHarrisburg, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College