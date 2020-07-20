All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated July 5 2019 at 1:45 AM

20315 Bethelwood Lane

20315 Bethelwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

20315 Bethelwood Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely stunning home located in Bethelwood Estates! Custom Craftsman-style home, spacious open floor plan, molding galore, updated fixtures throughout! Beautiful hardwoods throughout most of main floor. Huge great room featuring coffered ceilings & built-ins for extra storage. Impressive kitchen, ideal for entertaining, includes over-sized island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop w/ vent hood, subway tile back splash, under cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, the list goes on!! Master suite on main level has his/her closets, his/her separate vanities, deep-soaking tub, over-sized walk-in shower w/ pebble-tile flooring, convenient access to laundry from master! Outdoor living has never been so inviting... relax on the screened in porch with cathedral ceilings, or enjoy a glass of wine on the open deck! Massive backyard is fenced and property lined with trees for lots of privacy! This home has all the bells and whistles, a MUST SEE!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have any available units?
20315 Bethelwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have?
Some of 20315 Bethelwood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20315 Bethelwood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
20315 Bethelwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20315 Bethelwood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 20315 Bethelwood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 20315 Bethelwood Lane offers parking.
Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20315 Bethelwood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have a pool?
No, 20315 Bethelwood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have accessible units?
No, 20315 Bethelwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20315 Bethelwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 20315 Bethelwood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 20315 Bethelwood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
