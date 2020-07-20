20315 Bethelwood Lane

Amenities

Absolutely stunning home located in Bethelwood Estates! Custom Craftsman-style home, spacious open floor plan, molding galore, updated fixtures throughout! Beautiful hardwoods throughout most of main floor. Huge great room featuring coffered ceilings & built-ins for extra storage. Impressive kitchen, ideal for entertaining, includes over-sized island, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, gas cooktop w/ vent hood, subway tile back splash, under cabinet lighting, walk-in pantry, the list goes on!! Master suite on main level has his/her closets, his/her separate vanities, deep-soaking tub, over-sized walk-in shower w/ pebble-tile flooring, convenient access to laundry from master! Outdoor living has never been so inviting... relax on the screened in porch with cathedral ceilings, or enjoy a glass of wine on the open deck! Massive backyard is fenced and property lined with trees for lots of privacy! This home has all the bells and whistles, a MUST SEE!!