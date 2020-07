20264 Harroway Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

ALL YARD MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! BRIGHT AND OPEN. 3 BEDROOM WITH HUGE BONUS ROOM THAT CAN BE USED AS A 4TH BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, KITCHEN ISLAND, HARDWOOD FLOORS, COVERED BACK PATIO, 2 CAR GARAGE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH "OVER-SIZED" WALK IN SHOWER, SOAKING TUB, AND HIS AND HERS CLOSETS. HOME IS WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE NORMAN, FRESH MARKET, COFFEE SHOPS, ORANGE THEORY, RESTAURANTS AND MORE. CONVENIENT TO I-77, CHARLOTTE AND CHARLOTTE DOUGLAS INTERNATIONAL. MOVE IN AUGUST 1ST.