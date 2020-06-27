20237 Harroway Dr

Amenities

Located in Cornelius, this beautiful house in Harrogate At The Lake is in a highly sought after neighborhood!



This beautiful home, with brick accents and an inviting front porch, features an awesome floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors and heavy crown molding add an extra special elegance to the home.



The kitchen features granite counter tops, a large center island, and stainless steel appliances. It opens up to a sunny breakfast area. The dining area, accented with a lovely chandelier, is open to the living area with a gorgeous fireplace and a TV niche.



The master suite is conveniently located downstairs, complete with a tray ceiling. The spa-like bath is nicely appointed with a dual sink vanity, a corner garden tub and a tiled shower. A bonus room with large closet and additional storage, two secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located

on the second level.



The washer/dryer set, included in the rental, makes doing laundry a breeze! For your convenience, there is a rear-loading two-car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful outdoors with no worries...lawn care is included in the rent! Get to know your neighbors by the relaxing common area in front of the home, with gazebo and playground across the street.



Pets conditional. Owner will consider two non-aggressive pets under 60 lbs.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!