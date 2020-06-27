All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated August 2 2019 at 2:59 PM

20237 Harroway Dr

20237 Harroway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20237 Harroway Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in Cornelius, this beautiful house in Harrogate At The Lake is in a highly sought after neighborhood!

This beautiful home, with brick accents and an inviting front porch, features an awesome floor plan. Gorgeous hardwood floors and heavy crown molding add an extra special elegance to the home.

The kitchen features granite counter tops, a large center island, and stainless steel appliances. It opens up to a sunny breakfast area. The dining area, accented with a lovely chandelier, is open to the living area with a gorgeous fireplace and a TV niche.

The master suite is conveniently located downstairs, complete with a tray ceiling. The spa-like bath is nicely appointed with a dual sink vanity, a corner garden tub and a tiled shower. A bonus room with large closet and additional storage, two secondary bedrooms and a full bath are located
on the second level.

The washer/dryer set, included in the rental, makes doing laundry a breeze! For your convenience, there is a rear-loading two-car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful outdoors with no worries...lawn care is included in the rent! Get to know your neighbors by the relaxing common area in front of the home, with gazebo and playground across the street.

Pets conditional. Owner will consider two non-aggressive pets under 60 lbs.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20237 Harroway Dr have any available units?
20237 Harroway Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20237 Harroway Dr have?
Some of 20237 Harroway Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20237 Harroway Dr currently offering any rent specials?
20237 Harroway Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20237 Harroway Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 20237 Harroway Dr is pet friendly.
Does 20237 Harroway Dr offer parking?
Yes, 20237 Harroway Dr offers parking.
Does 20237 Harroway Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20237 Harroway Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20237 Harroway Dr have a pool?
No, 20237 Harroway Dr does not have a pool.
Does 20237 Harroway Dr have accessible units?
No, 20237 Harroway Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 20237 Harroway Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 20237 Harroway Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20237 Harroway Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 20237 Harroway Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
