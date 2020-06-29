20111 Washam Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

Spacious 2-story home in the heart of Downtown Cornelius in Victoria Bay For Rent! Fresh paint and new fixtures. Floor plan has main level with new vinyl plank flooring, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room with wainscoting and tray ceiling, open Kitchen with island and Pantry, Breakfast area and Office. Upper level with new carpet, Laundry Room, Master Suite with tray ceiling, separate shower and garden tub and additional Bedrooms with Full Bath. Outdoor amenities include a spacious Fenced Yard, rear Patio, Front Covered Porch and Storage Shed with ample storage room. The community has pool and walking trails and is just a short walk to downtown Cornelius shopping and restaurants! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.