Cornelius, NC
20111 Washam Street
Last updated August 8 2019 at 2:55 AM

20111 Washam Street

20111 Washam Street · No Longer Available
Location

20111 Washam Street, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Spacious 2-story home in the heart of Downtown Cornelius in Victoria Bay For Rent! Fresh paint and new fixtures. Floor plan has main level with new vinyl plank flooring, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room with wainscoting and tray ceiling, open Kitchen with island and Pantry, Breakfast area and Office. Upper level with new carpet, Laundry Room, Master Suite with tray ceiling, separate shower and garden tub and additional Bedrooms with Full Bath. Outdoor amenities include a spacious Fenced Yard, rear Patio, Front Covered Porch and Storage Shed with ample storage room. The community has pool and walking trails and is just a short walk to downtown Cornelius shopping and restaurants! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20111 Washam Street have any available units?
20111 Washam Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 20111 Washam Street have?
Some of 20111 Washam Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20111 Washam Street currently offering any rent specials?
20111 Washam Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20111 Washam Street pet-friendly?
No, 20111 Washam Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 20111 Washam Street offer parking?
Yes, 20111 Washam Street offers parking.
Does 20111 Washam Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20111 Washam Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20111 Washam Street have a pool?
Yes, 20111 Washam Street has a pool.
Does 20111 Washam Street have accessible units?
No, 20111 Washam Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20111 Washam Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20111 Washam Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 20111 Washam Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 20111 Washam Street does not have units with air conditioning.
