19831 Henderson Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Beautiful, well maintained, 2 bed 2 bath condo in waterfront community. Desirable third floor end unit boasts vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Norman from private balcony. Swimming pool, lake access, day dock, and community sandy beach to enjoy the water. Next door to Hello Sailor restaurant and bar and Holiday Marina, with available launch access. Dry storage available in complex at tenants expense. Pets are conditional and breed/size restrictions apply. Lake Norman Agents to procure tenant only. Check out the video tour: https://animoto.com/play/zqc4GvWQyUu8asyWSDNo4A