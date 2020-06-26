All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

19831 Henderson Road

19831 Henderson Road · No Longer Available
Location

19831 Henderson Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful, well maintained, 2 bed 2 bath condo in waterfront community. Desirable third floor end unit boasts vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Enjoy beautiful views of Lake Norman from private balcony. Swimming  pool, lake access, day dock, and community sandy beach to enjoy the water. Next door to Hello Sailor restaurant and bar and Holiday Marina, with available launch access. Dry storage available in complex at tenants expense. Pets are conditional and breed/size restrictions apply. Lake Norman Agents to procure tenant only. Check out the video tour: https://animoto.com/play/zqc4GvWQyUu8asyWSDNo4A

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

