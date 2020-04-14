18916 Kanawha Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

This lovely home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Unwind by taking a bubble bath in the master bathroom's garden tub!



Take in all nature has to offer in the comforts of your own backyard. Listen to the outdoors on the back porch or by relaxing in the cozy hot tub!



Located near a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment!



Pets considered on a case by case basis.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!