Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18916 Kanawha Drive
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:47 PM

18916 Kanawha Drive

18916 Kanawha Drive · No Longer Available
Cornelius
Apartments with Parking
Dog Friendly Apartments
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Location

18916 Kanawha Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
This lovely home features 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. There is hardwood flooring throughout the first floor. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Unwind by taking a bubble bath in the master bathroom's garden tub!

Take in all nature has to offer in the comforts of your own backyard. Listen to the outdoors on the back porch or by relaxing in the cozy hot tub!

Located near a variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment!

Pets considered on a case by case basis.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 877-751-1677 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18916 Kanawha Drive have any available units?
18916 Kanawha Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18916 Kanawha Drive have?
Some of 18916 Kanawha Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18916 Kanawha Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18916 Kanawha Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18916 Kanawha Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 18916 Kanawha Drive is pet friendly.
Does 18916 Kanawha Drive offer parking?
No, 18916 Kanawha Drive does not offer parking.
Does 18916 Kanawha Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18916 Kanawha Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18916 Kanawha Drive have a pool?
No, 18916 Kanawha Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18916 Kanawha Drive have accessible units?
No, 18916 Kanawha Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18916 Kanawha Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 18916 Kanawha Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18916 Kanawha Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18916 Kanawha Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
