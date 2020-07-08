18871 Vineyard Point Lane

SHOWINGS AVAILABLE! You'll find the best sunset views across the lake from this penthouse lakefront condo at Vineyard Point. Dockside has its own pool overlooking the marina and lake. Let every day at home feel like a vacation! No Pets.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
