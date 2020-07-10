All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated June 9 2020 at 11:10 PM

18801 Bluff Point Rd

18801 Bluff Point Road · No Longer Available
Location

18801 Bluff Point Road, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
PICTURES COMING SOON!

This brick duplex offers a prime location, within walking distance to beautiful Lake Norman, and less than 2 miles to shopping, dining and entertainment at Birkdale Village!

The bright, open floor plan includes 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and a galley kitchen that overlooks a dining area and living room. Other features include a patio and a 2-car garage. Don't miss this one!

Pets conditional.

We would love to tell you more about this property. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd have any available units?
18801 Bluff Point Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
Is 18801 Bluff Point Rd currently offering any rent specials?
18801 Bluff Point Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18801 Bluff Point Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 18801 Bluff Point Rd is pet friendly.
Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd offer parking?
Yes, 18801 Bluff Point Rd offers parking.
Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18801 Bluff Point Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd have a pool?
No, 18801 Bluff Point Rd does not have a pool.
Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd have accessible units?
No, 18801 Bluff Point Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 18801 Bluff Point Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18801 Bluff Point Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 18801 Bluff Point Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

