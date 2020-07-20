Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel gym refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym

18767 Vineyard Point Lane Available 04/05/19 Gorgeous Waterfront Condo in Highly Sought After Area - Fantastic condo located on Lake Norman in highly sought after Vineyard Point. High end, recently updated condo. Condo features: 2 Full Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, large balcony overlooking the marina, wine fridge, top floor unit with 10 foot ceilings, plenty of closet space. Very quiet area with plenty of fishing, walking, exercise for those down times. Very close to Birkdale Village which contains bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Contact us today!



(RLNE2804535)