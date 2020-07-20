All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

18767 Vineyard Point Lane

18767 Vineyard Point Lane · No Longer Available
Location

18767 Vineyard Point Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
18767 Vineyard Point Lane Available 04/05/19 Gorgeous Waterfront Condo in Highly Sought After Area - Fantastic condo located on Lake Norman in highly sought after Vineyard Point. High end, recently updated condo. Condo features: 2 Full Bedrooms and 2 Full Bathrooms, Stainless Steel appliances, large balcony overlooking the marina, wine fridge, top floor unit with 10 foot ceilings, plenty of closet space. Very quiet area with plenty of fishing, walking, exercise for those down times. Very close to Birkdale Village which contains bars, restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Contact us today!

(RLNE2804535)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have any available units?
18767 Vineyard Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have?
Some of 18767 Vineyard Point Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18767 Vineyard Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
18767 Vineyard Point Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18767 Vineyard Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane offer parking?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer parking.
Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have a pool?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane does not have a pool.
Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18767 Vineyard Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 18767 Vineyard Point Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
