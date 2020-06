Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful townhome in Harborside with one car garage. Hardwood floors in foyer and kitchen and berber carpet in living room and upstairs. Master bath features garden tub and separate shower. Community pool included. Pet fee $300 per pet that does not exceed 35lbs. Renters Insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.