18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G

Cornelius Condo - The Cornelius location of this home has so much to offer! Minutes from restaurants, retail shopping, greenways, breweries, and Lake Norman. Condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a gas-burning fireplace and open concept living. This is a third-floor end unit with plenty of natural light, a covered patio, and elevator access for easy move-in. You will love the beautiful hardwoods and vaulted ceiling in the main living area. All kitchen appliances included, plus a washer and dryer. Access to community playground, pool and clubhouse included! Easy commute to Charlotte, Huntersville, Davidson, and Mooresville makes this a perfect location. Let's connect today before this amazing condo is gone and remember, "Rent with Nest" and "Own your Experience".



