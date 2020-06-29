All apartments in Cornelius
Find more places like 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cornelius, NC
/
18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G
Last updated May 11 2020 at 11:46 AM

18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G

18711 Ruffner Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cornelius
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

18711 Ruffner Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
Oakhurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
pool
playground
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
elevator
playground
pool
Cornelius Condo - The Cornelius location of this home has so much to offer! Minutes from restaurants, retail shopping, greenways, breweries, and Lake Norman. Condo has 2 bedrooms, 2 full baths, a gas-burning fireplace and open concept living. This is a third-floor end unit with plenty of natural light, a covered patio, and elevator access for easy move-in. You will love the beautiful hardwoods and vaulted ceiling in the main living area. All kitchen appliances included, plus a washer and dryer. Access to community playground, pool and clubhouse included! Easy commute to Charlotte, Huntersville, Davidson, and Mooresville makes this a perfect location. Let's connect today before this amazing condo is gone and remember, "Rent with Nest" and "Own your Experience".

(RLNE5561562)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have any available units?
18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have?
Some of 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G currently offering any rent specials?
18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G pet-friendly?
Yes, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G is pet friendly.
Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G offer parking?
No, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G does not offer parking.
Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have a pool?
Yes, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G has a pool.
Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have accessible units?
No, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G does not have accessible units.
Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have units with dishwashers?
No, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G have units with air conditioning?
No, 18711 Ruffner Drive, 3G does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Redcliffe At Kenton Place
8101 Dunmore Dr
Cornelius, NC 28078
Sailpointe at Lake Norman Apartment Homes
21222 Nautique Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
One Norman Square
19532 One Norman Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031
Legacy Cornelius
8335 Lake Pines Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
Reserve at Kenton Place
17110 Kenton Dr
Cornelius, NC 28031
The Junction at Antiquity
22415 Market St
Cornelius, NC 28031
Bexley at Harborside
18510 The Commons Blvd
Cornelius, NC 28031

Similar Pages

Cornelius 1 BedroomsCornelius 2 Bedrooms
Cornelius 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCornelius Apartments with Parking
Cornelius Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NC
Waxhaw, NCGaffney, SCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NCMonroe, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College