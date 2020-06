Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Beautiful, waterfront and ground floor! Two bedrooms on the front and a master overlooking the water. Enjoy sunset from your porch or poolside. Baths and kitchen updated with new cabinets, granite, tile and walk-in shower. Great access to I77, Birkdale. Walk straight out the back to the waterfront marina (managed by The Lake Norman Company). No steps, easy access. The lake life is calling and this unit will not dissappoint!