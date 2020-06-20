18235 Peninsula Club Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent!



Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius. The Peninsula Club offers a championship 18-hole Golf Course, eight Tennis Courts and Pro Shop, Swimming Pool with Kid's Play Area, Fitness Studio, Clubhouse with Formal and Casual Dining and Lakefront Boat access.



Prepare to be impressed! This gorgeous home is located on a beautifully landscaped, fenced 1-acre waterfront lot. Features include a circular driveway, a 3-bay garage, an irrigation system, arched windows for lots of natural light, graceful arched entries, detailed moldings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The grand 2-story entry with marble flooring opens to an angled staircase.



The floorplan includes an elegant formal dining room, a great room with a fireplace and built-ins, a spacious bonus room, and a first-floor office, also ideal for a bedroom. Enjoy views of Lake Norman from almost every room of the home! While the grand staircase makes an impression in the front of the home, a secondary staircase near the rear of the home offers convenience to the upper level.



The master suite located on the main level and features an ornate tray ceiling and access to the terrace with a retractable awning overlooking Lake Norman. The spa-like master bath includes separate his and hers vanities and enormous his and hers closets with custom cabinetry--giving you all the storage and space you need! A garden tub and separate shower complete the master bath. The bonus room on the second floor provides extra space for entertainment or additional heated/cooled storage.



Cooks will love the kitchen with tile floors, a gas cooktop, and a huge island with a sink and room for stool seating. Enjoy your breakfast in this enormous breakfast area and take in the gorgeous waterfront views!



This lakefront paradise offers plenty of storage throughout, including a first-floor laundry room and a large attic.



The spacious backyard provides relaxation and seclusion with a fenced in backyard!



Enjoy all the Lake Norman area has to offer, with excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife, and recreation, both on and off the water! Enjoy the walking trails at Jetton Park. Only a short drive to Birkdale and the McDowell Creek Greenway. Easily commutable to Uptown. Easy access to I-77 puts all of Charlotte just a short drive away!



Please note: the dock and boat lift on site are not available for use.



Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 30 Ibs based on breed.



Like it, love it, call us at 888-372-7528 today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**