Cornelius, NC
18235 Peninsula Club Dr
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

18235 Peninsula Club Dr

18235 Peninsula Club Drive · (877) 751-1677
Location

18235 Peninsula Club Drive, Cornelius, NC 28031
The Peninsula

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 22

$4,350

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3948 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Amazing Lake Norman views from this gorgeous home! A low maintenance paradise with lawn care included in the cost of rent!

Situated in The Peninsula, this highly desirable and prestigious community is located in beautiful Cornelius. The Peninsula Club offers a championship 18-hole Golf Course, eight Tennis Courts and Pro Shop, Swimming Pool with Kid's Play Area, Fitness Studio, Clubhouse with Formal and Casual Dining and Lakefront Boat access.

Prepare to be impressed! This gorgeous home is located on a beautifully landscaped, fenced 1-acre waterfront lot. Features include a circular driveway, a 3-bay garage, an irrigation system, arched windows for lots of natural light, graceful arched entries, detailed moldings, and gleaming hardwood floors. The grand 2-story entry with marble flooring opens to an angled staircase.

The floorplan includes an elegant formal dining room, a great room with a fireplace and built-ins, a spacious bonus room, and a first-floor office, also ideal for a bedroom. Enjoy views of Lake Norman from almost every room of the home! While the grand staircase makes an impression in the front of the home, a secondary staircase near the rear of the home offers convenience to the upper level.

The master suite located on the main level and features an ornate tray ceiling and access to the terrace with a retractable awning overlooking Lake Norman. The spa-like master bath includes separate his and hers vanities and enormous his and hers closets with custom cabinetry--giving you all the storage and space you need! A garden tub and separate shower complete the master bath. The bonus room on the second floor provides extra space for entertainment or additional heated/cooled storage.

Cooks will love the kitchen with tile floors, a gas cooktop, and a huge island with a sink and room for stool seating. Enjoy your breakfast in this enormous breakfast area and take in the gorgeous waterfront views!

This lakefront paradise offers plenty of storage throughout, including a first-floor laundry room and a large attic.

The spacious backyard provides relaxation and seclusion with a fenced in backyard!

Enjoy all the Lake Norman area has to offer, with excellent shopping, dining, entertainment, nightlife, and recreation, both on and off the water! Enjoy the walking trails at Jetton Park. Only a short drive to Birkdale and the McDowell Creek Greenway. Easily commutable to Uptown. Easy access to I-77 puts all of Charlotte just a short drive away!

Please note: the dock and boat lift on site are not available for use.

Pets conditional. Limited to one pet under 30 Ibs based on breed.

Like it, love it, call us at 888-372-7528 today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**  

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have any available units?
18235 Peninsula Club Dr has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have?
Some of 18235 Peninsula Club Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18235 Peninsula Club Dr currently offering any rent specials?
18235 Peninsula Club Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18235 Peninsula Club Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr is pet friendly.
Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr offer parking?
Yes, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr does offer parking.
Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have a pool?
Yes, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr has a pool.
Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have accessible units?
No, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18235 Peninsula Club Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 18235 Peninsula Club Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
