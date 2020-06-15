All apartments in Cornelius
18010 Coulter Parkway
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:16 PM

18010 Coulter Parkway

18010 Coulter Parkway · (704) 288-4597
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18010 Coulter Parkway, Cornelius, NC 28031

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1947 sqft

Amenities

putting green
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
Rare rental in Baileys Glen! Enjoy maintenance-free living and amazing amenities: pickleball and tennis courts, putting green, croquet, bocci ball, horseshoes, and huge clubhouse featuring a gym, craft, game and ballroom, library and kitchen, Jr. Olympic Pool and 2 full-time activity directors! 55 and older community with no children under 19 y/o. Flat lot with only 1 small step to access home. Upscale stainless steel appliances include Bosch dishwasher, Samsung Electric Glass Top Range with Flex Duo oven, French door LG fridge and custom pantry...see pictures! Insulated back load garage with epoxy floor. Nest thermostat (and security system if tenant would like to continue service). This is a great opportunity to live in Baileys Glen and enjoy all that this community has to offer without paying the monthly HOA fees that are INCLUDED within the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18010 Coulter Parkway have any available units?
18010 Coulter Parkway has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18010 Coulter Parkway have?
Some of 18010 Coulter Parkway's amenities include putting green, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18010 Coulter Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
18010 Coulter Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18010 Coulter Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 18010 Coulter Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 18010 Coulter Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 18010 Coulter Parkway does offer parking.
Does 18010 Coulter Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18010 Coulter Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18010 Coulter Parkway have a pool?
Yes, 18010 Coulter Parkway has a pool.
Does 18010 Coulter Parkway have accessible units?
No, 18010 Coulter Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 18010 Coulter Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18010 Coulter Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 18010 Coulter Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 18010 Coulter Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
