Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Move in ready! Beautiful & Charming Home. Enjoy the great rocking chair front porch. Features 3/2.5 Bath plus Office on Main. Upgraded kitchen. Open Floor Plan and Gas Log Fireplace. Close to Birkdale Village, shopping and dining. Must see to appreciate! No cats. One dog conditional upon owner approval. AGENTS AND CLIENTS MUST WEAR MASKS AND GLOVES DURING SHOWINGS OF OCCUPIED HOMES - NO EXCEPTIONS.