17428 Tuscany Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool pet friendly

2-story townhome in the waterfront community of Tuscany Townes in Vineyard Point For Rent! Main level has laminate flooring, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Half Bath, Dining Room and Kitchen. Second floor has 2 large Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath and Laundry with Washer/Dryer. You will enjoy privacy at the rear Patio and you can relax at the community pool. Water, Sewer and Trash are included and the Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. The HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available two weeks from an approved application.