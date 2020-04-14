All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated May 22 2019 at 2:05 AM

17428 Tuscany Lane

17428 Tuscany Lane · No Longer Available
Location

17428 Tuscany Lane, Cornelius, NC 28031

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
2-story townhome in the waterfront community of Tuscany Townes in Vineyard Point For Rent! Main level has laminate flooring, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Half Bath, Dining Room and Kitchen. Second floor has 2 large Bedrooms, 1 Full Bath and Laundry with Washer/Dryer. You will enjoy privacy at the rear Patio and you can relax at the community pool. Water, Sewer and Trash are included and the Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. The HOA maintains the exterior. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 35-lbs is conditional with non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available two weeks from an approved application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17428 Tuscany Lane have any available units?
17428 Tuscany Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 17428 Tuscany Lane have?
Some of 17428 Tuscany Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17428 Tuscany Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17428 Tuscany Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17428 Tuscany Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17428 Tuscany Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17428 Tuscany Lane offer parking?
No, 17428 Tuscany Lane does not offer parking.
Does 17428 Tuscany Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17428 Tuscany Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17428 Tuscany Lane have a pool?
Yes, 17428 Tuscany Lane has a pool.
Does 17428 Tuscany Lane have accessible units?
No, 17428 Tuscany Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17428 Tuscany Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17428 Tuscany Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 17428 Tuscany Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17428 Tuscany Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
