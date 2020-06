17410 Tuscany Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

5 MINUTE WALK TO LAKE ACCESS/BOAT SLIP DESIRABLE VINEYARD POINT IN THE HEART OF LAKE NORMAN WITH TONS OF CONVENIENT SHOPPING, DINING AND QUICK ACCESS TO I-77 AND HIGHLY RATED SCHOOLS! JUST STEPS AWAY IS THE COMMUNITY POOL AND YOU CAN ENJOY WALKS AND TAKE IN THE BEAUTIFUL LAKE NORMAN SUNSETS OFF THE COMMUNITY BOARDWALK. BOAT SLIPS ARE AVAILABLE FOR LEASE THROUGH LAKE NORMAN CO 704 892 4619. MOVE-IN READY END UNIT, NEW HARDWOOD FLOORING DOWNSTAIRS, 2 BEDROOM, 2.5 BATH BOTH BEDROOMS HAVE PRIVATE FULL BATHS. MASTER SUITE HAS VAULTED CEILING AND TWO SEPARATE CLOSETS. LAUNDRY CONVENIENTLY LOCATED UPSTAIRS. SPACIOUS FAMILY ROOM WITH COZY GAS FIREPLACE WITH PASS THROUGH INTO BRIGHT KITCHEN W/ GRANITE, TILE BACK SPLASH & SS APPLIANCES. SEPARATE DINING ROOM WITH UPDATED AND MODERN LIGHTING. PRIVATE AND FENCED BACK PATIO WITH STORAGE CLOSET PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. ASSIGNED PARKING IN FRONT OF HOME WITH VISITOR PARKING CLOSE BY. DON’T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO CALL HOME!