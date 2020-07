Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Its pool time!! Some of the best amenities in the area. Spacious mid level condo located in the Lake Norman area of Mecklenburg County. Split bedroom floor plan, spacious living areas featuring a kitchen with black on black appliances, laundry room with washer and dryer. Great room and dining area. Balcony with storage closet. Master Bedroom with ceiling fan and walk in closet. Call this one home today!!