Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Bordeaux waterfront community within walking distance to parks and Birkdale village shops and restaurants. Enjoy a walk on the community boardwalk by the lake. Master suite on main floor. Master suite has double vanity granite countertops, shower and separate garden tub.Two additional bedrooms, one bath with granite countertops and bonus room/office on second floor. Lots of natural light throughout house. Hardwoods and ceramic tile throughout. Covered back patio provides peaceful view of private fenced back yard. Washer and dryer included. Outdoor shed is for tenant use and measures 12'x8". Fireplace is non-functional and is for aesthetics only.