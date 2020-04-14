All apartments in Cornelius
Last updated April 13 2019 at 10:13 PM

11240 Suunto Lane

11240 Suunto Ln · No Longer Available
Location

11240 Suunto Ln, Cornelius, NC 28031
Heritage Green

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Smoker need not apply. Great house in desirable Heritage Green with rocking chair front porch. Located close to pool & playground. Open floor plan. Great room on main. Table space kitchen. Breakfast bar. Patio in back. Washer and dryer included or can be removed. No smoking. $60 application fee per occupant age 18 and over. $35 per pet under 40 pounds. Total exterior care including mowing, trimming, leaf removal, and gutter cleaning is provided at $75 per month. Owner is NC real estate licensee and listing agent. Also for sale MLS 3491737.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 35
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11240 Suunto Lane have any available units?
11240 Suunto Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cornelius, NC.
What amenities does 11240 Suunto Lane have?
Some of 11240 Suunto Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11240 Suunto Lane currently offering any rent specials?
11240 Suunto Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11240 Suunto Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 11240 Suunto Lane is pet friendly.
Does 11240 Suunto Lane offer parking?
Yes, 11240 Suunto Lane offers parking.
Does 11240 Suunto Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11240 Suunto Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11240 Suunto Lane have a pool?
Yes, 11240 Suunto Lane has a pool.
Does 11240 Suunto Lane have accessible units?
No, 11240 Suunto Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 11240 Suunto Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11240 Suunto Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 11240 Suunto Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 11240 Suunto Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
