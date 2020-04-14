11240 Suunto Lane

Amenities
Smoker need not apply. Great house in desirable Heritage Green with rocking chair front porch. Located close to pool & playground. Open floor plan. Great room on main. Table space kitchen. Breakfast bar. Patio in back. Washer and dryer included or can be removed. No smoking. $60 application fee per occupant age 18 and over. $35 per pet under 40 pounds. Total exterior care including mowing, trimming, leaf removal, and gutter cleaning is provided at $75 per month. Owner is NC real estate licensee and listing agent. Also for sale MLS 3491737.