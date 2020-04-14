11240 Suunto Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Smoker need not apply. Great house in desirable Heritage Green with rocking chair front porch. Located close to pool & playground. Open floor plan. Great room on main. Table space kitchen. Breakfast bar. Patio in back. Washer and dryer included or can be removed. No smoking. $60 application fee per occupant age 18 and over. $35 per pet under 40 pounds. Total exterior care including mowing, trimming, leaf removal, and gutter cleaning is provided at $75 per month. Owner is NC real estate licensee and listing agent. Also for sale MLS 3491737.