10139 Allison Taylor Court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Oakhurst! Enjoy privacy and quiet surroundings at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of room for the whole family! All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with oversized closets - lots of storage for everything! Well-sized master bedroom! Enjoy this wonderful community, with access to the community pool and playground, quick hop onto the interstate, Birkdale Village, Davidson, and so close to all that Lake Norman has to offer. Don't miss out!