Cornelius, NC
10139 Allison Taylor Court
Last updated May 9 2020 at 6:58 PM

10139 Allison Taylor Court

10139 Allison Taylor Court · (980) 297-6030
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10139 Allison Taylor Court, Cornelius, NC 28031
Glenridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2580 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home in Oakhurst! Enjoy privacy and quiet surroundings at the end of a cul-de-sac surrounded by trees. Spacious open floor plan with plenty of room for the whole family! All 4 bedrooms are upstairs with oversized closets - lots of storage for everything! Well-sized master bedroom! Enjoy this wonderful community, with access to the community pool and playground, quick hop onto the interstate, Birkdale Village, Davidson, and so close to all that Lake Norman has to offer. Don't miss out!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have any available units?
10139 Allison Taylor Court has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have?
Some of 10139 Allison Taylor Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10139 Allison Taylor Court currently offering any rent specials?
10139 Allison Taylor Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10139 Allison Taylor Court pet-friendly?
No, 10139 Allison Taylor Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cornelius.
Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court offer parking?
Yes, 10139 Allison Taylor Court does offer parking.
Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10139 Allison Taylor Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have a pool?
Yes, 10139 Allison Taylor Court has a pool.
Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have accessible units?
No, 10139 Allison Taylor Court does not have accessible units.
Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10139 Allison Taylor Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 10139 Allison Taylor Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 10139 Allison Taylor Court does not have units with air conditioning.
