Concord, NC
9657 Marquette Street Northwest
Last updated November 2 2019 at 5:00 PM

9657 Marquette Street Northwest

9657 Marquette Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

9657 Marquette Street Northwest, Concord, NC 28027
Moss Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest have any available units?
9657 Marquette Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
Is 9657 Marquette Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
9657 Marquette Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9657 Marquette Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9657 Marquette Street Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 9657 Marquette Street Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.
