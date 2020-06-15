All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 66 Douglas Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
66 Douglas Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

66 Douglas Ave

66 Douglas Avenue Northwest · (704) 938-8060
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

66 Douglas Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 66 Douglas Ave · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC. The exterior of the house has a 2 vehicle carport, small storage building and a front porch. Lawn care is included with the rent. Inside the house there is a mudroom when entering from the carport which leads into a tiled kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Water is heated by a Rinnai tankless water heater and the bathroom has a shower lined with subway tile with tile floors throughout. Both bedrooms are carpeted with the rest of the house being original hardwood floors. This house is a MUST SEE and is ready to rent!!!!!!

Other Rental Terms
Utilities Not Included
No Smoking
- No Pets

Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com

Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3414441)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 66 Douglas Ave have any available units?
66 Douglas Ave has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 66 Douglas Ave have?
Some of 66 Douglas Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 66 Douglas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
66 Douglas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 66 Douglas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 66 Douglas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 66 Douglas Ave offer parking?
Yes, 66 Douglas Ave does offer parking.
Does 66 Douglas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 66 Douglas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 66 Douglas Ave have a pool?
No, 66 Douglas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 66 Douglas Ave have accessible units?
No, 66 Douglas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 66 Douglas Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 66 Douglas Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 66 Douglas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 66 Douglas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 66 Douglas Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greens of Concord
1400 Daley Cir
Concord, NC 28025
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Redwood Concord
335D Redwood Lane NW
Concord, NC 08701
Concord Pointe
4400 Concord Pointe Ln SW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with BalconyConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NC
Mooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCAsheboro, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity