66 Douglas Ave

2bed/1bath, Completely Remodeled, Close to CMC, Landscape Maintenance included - This 2 bed 1 bath house is in a very nice neighborhood close to Downtown Concord & Carolina's Northeast Hospital/CMC. The exterior of the house has a 2 vehicle carport, small storage building and a front porch. Lawn care is included with the rent. Inside the house there is a mudroom when entering from the carport which leads into a tiled kitchen with new cabinets and stainless steel appliances, including a dishwasher. Water is heated by a Rinnai tankless water heater and the bathroom has a shower lined with subway tile with tile floors throughout. Both bedrooms are carpeted with the rest of the house being original hardwood floors. This house is a MUST SEE and is ready to rent!!!!!!



Other Rental Terms

Utilities Not Included

No Smoking

- No Pets



Please call (704)938-8060 or email us overcashrealstate@gmail.com



Please visit our website www.overcashrealestate.com to view all our listings.



No Pets Allowed



