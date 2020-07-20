All apartments in Concord
598 Shellbark Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

598 Shellbark Drive

598 Shellbark Drive · No Longer Available
Location

598 Shellbark Drive, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
598 Shellbark Drive - Like new two-story 5 bedroom home in Concord! Beautiful finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 3 full baths! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a fantastic kitchen island! One bedroom and a full bath is located on the main floor. Upstairs features the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms. Another full bath and a laundry room complete the second level. Backyard is completely fenced with patio perfect for grilling and chilling! Just minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Home available for move in mid-September.

(RLNE5030747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 598 Shellbark Drive have any available units?
598 Shellbark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 598 Shellbark Drive have?
Some of 598 Shellbark Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 598 Shellbark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
598 Shellbark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 598 Shellbark Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 598 Shellbark Drive is pet friendly.
Does 598 Shellbark Drive offer parking?
No, 598 Shellbark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 598 Shellbark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 598 Shellbark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 598 Shellbark Drive have a pool?
No, 598 Shellbark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 598 Shellbark Drive have accessible units?
No, 598 Shellbark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 598 Shellbark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 598 Shellbark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
