Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

598 Shellbark Drive - Like new two-story 5 bedroom home in Concord! Beautiful finishes, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and 3 full baths! Open floor plan is perfect for entertaining with a fantastic kitchen island! One bedroom and a full bath is located on the main floor. Upstairs features the master bedroom and three additional bedrooms. Another full bath and a laundry room complete the second level. Backyard is completely fenced with patio perfect for grilling and chilling! Just minutes to shopping, dining, and entertainment! Home available for move in mid-September.



(RLNE5030747)