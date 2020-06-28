501 Todd Drive Northeast

Amenities

This wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located minutes from downtown Concord, has the character and charm you have been looking for. It features original wood flooring in the common areas, full brick exterior, and a backyard perfect for entertaining. Contact us today for a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.