Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:32 PM

501 Todd Drive Northeast

501 Todd Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

501 Todd Drive Northeast, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This wonderful 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home located minutes from downtown Concord, has the character and charm you have been looking for. It features original wood flooring in the common areas, full brick exterior, and a backyard perfect for entertaining. Contact us today for a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,050, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,050, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast have any available units?
501 Todd Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 501 Todd Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
501 Todd Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Todd Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Todd Drive Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast offer parking?
No, 501 Todd Drive Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Todd Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast have a pool?
No, 501 Todd Drive Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 501 Todd Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Todd Drive Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 501 Todd Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 501 Todd Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
