339 Moore Place Northwest

Just Reduced!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Come home to this adorable totally renovated ranch 3 BR 2 BA home in the heart of Concord. Open concept living great flow for entertaining. Beautiful new kitchen is a gourmets delight with new cabinets, granite counters and ss appliances. Spacious Bedrooms including MSTR with private BA and one more full BA. Move-in ready for new residents.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.
High school: Concord High School
Middle school: Concord Middle School
Elementary school: Weddington Hills Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.