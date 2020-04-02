All apartments in Concord
339 Moore Place Northwest
339 Moore Place Northwest

339 Moore Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

339 Moore Place Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Come home to this adorable totally renovated ranch 3 BR 2 BA home in the heart of Concord. Open concept living great flow for entertaining. Beautiful new kitchen is a gourmets delight with new cabinets, granite counters and ss appliances. Spacious Bedrooms including MSTR with private BA and one more full BA. Move-in ready for new residents.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

High school: Concord High School

Middle school: Concord Middle School

Elementary school: Weddington Hills Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 Moore Place Northwest have any available units?
339 Moore Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
Is 339 Moore Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
339 Moore Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 Moore Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 339 Moore Place Northwest offer parking?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 339 Moore Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 Moore Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 339 Moore Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 339 Moore Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 339 Moore Place Northwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 Moore Place Northwest does not have units with air conditioning.

