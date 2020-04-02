339 Moore Place Northwest

Amenities

Just Reduced!!***Available Now***ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Come home to this adorable totally renovated ranch 3 BR 2 BA home in the heart of Concord. Open concept living great flow for entertaining. Beautiful new kitchen is a gourmets delight with new cabinets, granite counters and ss appliances. Spacious Bedrooms including MSTR with private BA and one more full BA. Move-in ready for new residents.Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.



High school: Concord High School



Middle school: Concord Middle School



Elementary school: Weddington Hills Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.