3267 Oulten Street Southwest
Last updated October 11 2019 at 8:40 PM

3267 Oulten Street Southwest

3267 Oulten St · No Longer Available
Location

3267 Oulten St, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
ONE MONTH FREE ON NEXT MONTHS RENT!! MUST SIGN LEASE BY 10/30/19

This pretty home with a covered front porch and stone accents offers approximately 2,060 sq ft of living space! The floor plan includes a formal dining room, a family room with a fireplace, and an eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances and sliding door access to the rear patio. The master suite features a vaulted ceiling and a deluxe bath with a dual-sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower, and the secondary bedrooms share a full bath. Use the roomy 2-car garage for extra storage.Visit www.goalproperties.com today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

