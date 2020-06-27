All apartments in Concord
Last updated July 19 2019 at 12:15 AM

3069 Clover Road Northwest

3069 Clover Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

3069 Clover Road Northwest, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
No HOA in Riverwalk subdivision! This 3100+ s.f. has 5 BRs, 3 full baths, a large LOFT and a 2-car garage. Main level has a bedroom (or could be used as a private office), a full bath, formal living room, dining room, large great room and kitchen with breakfast area. Upstairs has a spacious loft and 4 large BRs including the master and a laundry room. Close to Concord Mills Mall and Speedway with easy access to I-85.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3069 Clover Road Northwest have any available units?
3069 Clover Road Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 3069 Clover Road Northwest have?
Some of 3069 Clover Road Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3069 Clover Road Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
3069 Clover Road Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3069 Clover Road Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 3069 Clover Road Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 3069 Clover Road Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 3069 Clover Road Northwest offers parking.
Does 3069 Clover Road Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3069 Clover Road Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3069 Clover Road Northwest have a pool?
No, 3069 Clover Road Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 3069 Clover Road Northwest have accessible units?
No, 3069 Clover Road Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 3069 Clover Road Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 3069 Clover Road Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
