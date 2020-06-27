3069 Clover Road Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

No HOA in Riverwalk subdivision! This 3100+ s.f. has 5 BRs, 3 full baths, a large LOFT and a 2-car garage. Main level has a bedroom (or could be used as a private office), a full bath, formal living room, dining room, large great room and kitchen with breakfast area. Upstairs has a spacious loft and 4 large BRs including the master and a laundry room. Close to Concord Mills Mall and Speedway with easy access to I-85.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.