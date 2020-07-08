All apartments in Concord
2947 Watercrest Drive Northwest
Last updated May 29 2020 at 1:22 PM

2947 Watercrest Drive Northwest

2947 Watercrest Northwest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2947 Watercrest Northwest Drive, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
gym
pool
elevator
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
pool
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan split bedroom layout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, tile backsplash breakfast bar. Popular master suite on main with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub huge walk in closet. Spacious room up that can be used as extra bedroom or bonus room. Large flat back yard provides lots of privacy. Near schools, interstates, shopping, parks restaurants. Convenient to Charlotte and Huntersville. I-85 N to Exit 49Bruton Smith Blvd toward Concord Mills Blvd, Right on Bruton Smith Blvd, Left on Weddington Rd Ext., Right on Pitts School Rd NW, Right on Clover Rd NW, Continue straight on to Clearwater Dr, Left on Watercrest Dr NW

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

