2947 Watercrest Drive Northwest

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan split bedroom layout. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, 42" cabinets, tile backsplash breakfast bar. Popular master suite on main with dual sinks, separate shower, garden tub huge walk in closet. Spacious room up that can be used as extra bedroom or bonus room. Large flat back yard provides lots of privacy. Near schools, interstates, shopping, parks restaurants. Convenient to Charlotte and Huntersville. I-85 N to Exit 49Bruton Smith Blvd toward Concord Mills Blvd, Right on Bruton Smith Blvd, Left on Weddington Rd Ext., Right on Pitts School Rd NW, Right on Clover Rd NW, Continue straight on to Clearwater Dr, Left on Watercrest Dr NW