Concord, NC
265 Academy Avenue NW
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:37 AM

265 Academy Avenue NW

265 Academy Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

265 Academy Avenue Northwest, Concord, NC 28025

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to Show - 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with bonus room that can be used for extra bedroom or office. Home is located in Concord off Popular Tent Road. Interior of home has fresh paint throughout & comes with appliances for courtesy use (electric range/oven & refrigerator) Washer and electric dryer hookup in the kitchen, covered front/back porch.

*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $350 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets.

Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com

(RLNE5518039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 Academy Avenue NW have any available units?
265 Academy Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 Academy Avenue NW have?
Some of 265 Academy Avenue NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 Academy Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
265 Academy Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 Academy Avenue NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 Academy Avenue NW is pet friendly.
Does 265 Academy Avenue NW offer parking?
No, 265 Academy Avenue NW does not offer parking.
Does 265 Academy Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 Academy Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 Academy Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 265 Academy Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 265 Academy Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 265 Academy Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 265 Academy Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 Academy Avenue NW does not have units with dishwashers.
