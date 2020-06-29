265 Academy Avenue NW

Amenities
Available to Show - 1 bedroom, 1 bath home with bonus room that can be used for extra bedroom or office. Home is located in Concord off Popular Tent Road. Interior of home has fresh paint throughout & comes with appliances for courtesy use (electric range/oven & refrigerator) Washer and electric dryer hookup in the kitchen, covered front/back porch.
*Pets are conditional and up to the owner's discretion. A $350 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) required for approved pets.
Call / Email us today!
704-827-0801 / rentals@leproperties.com
(RLNE5518039)