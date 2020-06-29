2540 Bardwell Avenue NW

Amenities

Oxford Commons 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Oxford Commons neighborhood. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl and carpet flooring, this 2 story home is very spacious and offers a nice open loft, great for entertaining! Master bedroom is located downstairs while the others are on the top floor. This home also offers a 1 car garage! Appliances included are a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.



*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.



**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.



