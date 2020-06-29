All apartments in Concord
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:14 AM

2540 Bardwell Avenue NW

2540 Bardwell Northwest Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2540 Bardwell Northwest Avenue, Concord, NC 28027

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Oxford Commons 3 Bedroom Townhouse - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhouse located in the Oxford Commons neighborhood. Equipped with hardwood, vinyl and carpet flooring, this 2 story home is very spacious and offers a nice open loft, great for entertaining! Master bedroom is located downstairs while the others are on the top floor. This home also offers a 1 car garage! Appliances included are a range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.

*Security deposits could be as high as twice the monthly rent depending on the quality of the application and the requested lease terms.

**Move in date will be determined once the application is approved and the security deposit is paid.

(RLNE5183784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW have any available units?
2540 Bardwell Avenue NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW have?
Some of 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW currently offering any rent specials?
2540 Bardwell Avenue NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW pet-friendly?
No, 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Concord.
Does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW offer parking?
Yes, 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW offers parking.
Does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW have a pool?
No, 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW does not have a pool.
Does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW have accessible units?
No, 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 Bardwell Avenue NW has units with dishwashers.

