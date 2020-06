Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath home located close to downtown Concord.This home has central air and heat. Home comes with stove, refrigerator, microwave washer and dryer.The owner of the property will allow cats but NO dogs.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.