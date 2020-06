Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Gorgeous ranch! Completely redone throughout. Open floor plan with vinyl plank flooring, cathedral ceiling in living area, new appliances, counter tops, and updated baths. Relax on the large deck (which also has access from the Master Bedroom) or by the fire pit. A must see!