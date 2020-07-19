1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great house in desirable Highland Creek area! Wonderful backyard with screened in porch with ceiling fan, and a brick outdoor patio with a private, wooded view. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook with a built in seating bench as well as the great room with a fireplace. There is a downstairs room that can be used as an office, play room, or bedroom. Upstairs is a HUGE master bedroom with ann en suite bathroom that includes 2 good sized closets, dual vanities, and a separate tub and shower. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs, with a good sized laundry room that includes washer/dryer. Pets are okay for $25 a month.