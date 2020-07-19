All apartments in Concord
Find more places like 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Concord, NC
/
1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane

1754 Wilburn Park Ln NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Concord
See all
Highland Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1754 Wilburn Park Ln NW, Concord, NC 28269
Highland Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great house in desirable Highland Creek area! Wonderful backyard with screened in porch with ceiling fan, and a brick outdoor patio with a private, wooded view. The kitchen is open to the breakfast nook with a built in seating bench as well as the great room with a fireplace. There is a downstairs room that can be used as an office, play room, or bedroom. Upstairs is a HUGE master bedroom with ann en suite bathroom that includes 2 good sized closets, dual vanities, and a separate tub and shower. Large secondary bedrooms upstairs, with a good sized laundry room that includes washer/dryer. Pets are okay for $25 a month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 25
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane have any available units?
1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Concord, NC.
How much is rent in Concord, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Concord Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane have?
Some of 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane offers parking.
Does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane have a pool?
No, 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1754 NW Wilburn Park Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Century Afton Ridge
410 Starmount Park Blvd
Concord, NC 28027
Station at Poplar Tent
50 Poplar Station Circle NW
Concord, NC 28027
Wayford at Concord
6544 Weddington Road
Concord, NC 28027
Waterlynn at Concord
7850 Waterway Dr NW
Concord, NC 28027
Concord Ridge
3635 Coventry Commons Ave SW
Concord, NC 28027
Hawthorne at the Glen
6255 Fernwood Dr
Concord, NC 28027
Caralea Valley
2901 Leah Ct NW
Concord, NC 28027
Legacy Concord Apartments
5020 Avent Drive NW
Concord, NC 28027

Similar Pages

Concord 1 BedroomsConcord 2 Bedrooms
Concord Apartments with PoolsConcord Dog Friendly Apartments
Concord Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCGreensboro, NCWinston-Salem, NCRock Hill, SCHigh Point, NCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NC
Cornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCKernersville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NC
Mint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Cabarrus Country Club

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeGuilford College
Catawba CollegeCatawba Valley Community College
Central Piedmont Community College